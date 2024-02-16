Deutsche Bank AG Has $55.86 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of HubSpot worth $55,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $608.69 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $578.27 and a 200-day moving average of $517.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

