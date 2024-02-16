Deutsche Bank AG Has $56.01 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Veeva Systems worth $56,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

