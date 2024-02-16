Deutsche Bank AG Has $56.42 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Fortive worth $56,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $4,556,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,294,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,316,000 after purchasing an additional 260,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fortive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 14,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Performance

Fortive stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

