Deutsche Bank AG Has $58.56 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,534 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Align Technology worth $58,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $77,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $65,182,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $309.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.