Deutsche Bank AG Has $60.44 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376,771 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.55% of Logitech International worth $60,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Logitech International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Logitech International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.84. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

