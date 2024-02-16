Deutsche Bank AG Has $61.89 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,679 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of LPL Financial worth $61,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $257.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $263.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

