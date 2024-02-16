Deutsche Bank AG Has $63.21 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of TransUnion worth $63,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

