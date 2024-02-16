Deutsche Bank AG Has $63.44 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89,783 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Quest Diagnostics worth $63,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.