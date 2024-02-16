Deutsche Bank AG Has $63.81 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Gartner worth $63,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $453.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $471.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,466. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

