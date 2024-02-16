Deutsche Bank AG Has $63.93 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of ANSYS worth $63,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $330.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

