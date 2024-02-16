Deutsche Bank AG Has $64.63 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,467 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $64,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $82,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $78,366,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $332.28 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $332.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

