Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $55,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $198.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

