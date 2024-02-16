Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 509.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.47% of Vistra worth $57,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at $32,716,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1,767.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

