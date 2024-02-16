Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Dollar Tree worth $50,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

