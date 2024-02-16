Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 19,819 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Dynatrace worth $49,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Dynatrace by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.09 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,344,420 shares of company stock worth $754,732,682. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

