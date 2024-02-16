Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 250,952 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250,952 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Sun Communities worth $48,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $158.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 203.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

