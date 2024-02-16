Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,121 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $504.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.51. The stock has a market cap of $390.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

