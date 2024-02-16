Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 51,319 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Snowflake worth $56,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.19.

Snowflake stock opened at $232.44 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $173.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

