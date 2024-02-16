Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 92,202 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 92,202 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Teck Resources worth $58,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $38.25 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

