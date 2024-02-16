Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,572 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $57,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $205,528,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.