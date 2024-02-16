Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,030,147 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,147 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $53,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

