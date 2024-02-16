Deutsche Bank AG Sells 16,907 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of STERIS worth $59,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in STERIS by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in STERIS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in STERIS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Up 2.4 %

STERIS stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.78 and its 200 day moving average is $218.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

