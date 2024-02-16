Deutsche Bank AG Sells 181,031 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 181,031 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of NetApp worth $56,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

