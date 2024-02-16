Deutsche Bank AG Sells 231 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of NVR worth $56,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $73,112,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

NVR stock opened at $7,539.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7,078.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,418.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,000.90 and a twelve month high of $7,617.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

