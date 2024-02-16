Deutsche Bank AG Sells 37,280 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37,280 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $53,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

ROST stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $125.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

