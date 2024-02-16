Deutsche Bank AG Sells 41,138 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,138 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Deckers Outdoor worth $50,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 91.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $870.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $739.36 and its 200 day moving average is $622.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,016 shares of company stock valued at $27,490,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

