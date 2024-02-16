Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,562 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Fair Isaac worth $64,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,234. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,302.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $650.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,336.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,206.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,019.83. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.24.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

