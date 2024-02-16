Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,704,604 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,704,604 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.28% of Illumina worth $60,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $146.07 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90, a PEG ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

