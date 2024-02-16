Deutsche Bank AG Sells 740,767 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 740,767 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Corning worth $56,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $570,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $36.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

