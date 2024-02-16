Deutsche Bank AG Sells 872,456 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 872,456 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.26% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $62,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after acquiring an additional 344,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after acquiring an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

