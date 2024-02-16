Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.84. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.