DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank Of America (Bofa)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Argus increased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.04.

DKNG stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,752 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

