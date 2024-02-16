Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

DBX stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after buying an additional 257,648 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $98,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

