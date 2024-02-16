Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

DBX opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

