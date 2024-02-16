e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 145,196 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $1,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after buying an additional 208,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $175.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $179.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

