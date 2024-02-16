Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Edison International worth $50,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.20%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

