Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.4 %

WIRE opened at $238.15 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.92. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

