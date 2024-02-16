Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its position in Enerplus by 26.6% during the second quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after buying an additional 889,523 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 75.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,056 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,517,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 776,700 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.