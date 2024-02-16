EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 102.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 173.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on EnerSys

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.