Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 498,671 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 395,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,846,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Envestnet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENV stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.