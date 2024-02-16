Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $4.26 on March 20th

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 4.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Equinix has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 142.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $33.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $17.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $874.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $814.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.50. Equinix has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $881.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock valued at $16,800,982. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Equinix by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,982,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 39,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,993,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Equinix by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.