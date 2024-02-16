Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $925.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $910.00 to $925.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $848.17.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 5.1 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $874.97 on Thursday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $881.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.