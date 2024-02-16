Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Lowered to $781.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $788.00 to $781.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $848.17.

Get Equinix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $874.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $814.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.50. Equinix has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $881.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $16,800,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.