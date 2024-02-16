Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

