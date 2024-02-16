Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ES. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

