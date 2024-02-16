Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Gap Up to $54.50

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $58.01. Eversource Energy shares last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 906,952 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

