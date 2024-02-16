Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Eversource Energy worth $46,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $58.62 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

