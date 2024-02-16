Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,855 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Extra Space Storage worth $55,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

