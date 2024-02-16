FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after buying an additional 212,204 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after buying an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,860,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

FDS stock opened at $463.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $487.79. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile



FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

