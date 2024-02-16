Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 100 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $364.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

